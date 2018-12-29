Ed Meek responds to the removal of his name from Ole Miss journalism building

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - Ed Meek responded to his name being removed from the University of Mississippi’s Journalism and New Media building Thursday.
In a Facebook post, Meek described the removal as “the saddest day” of his life.
“I re-posted videos of brawls at Huddle House, Lyric, The Grove and one still photo but the Chancellor and administration choose to focus on one photo only. My intended reference was only to the increasing violence in our community but this was twisted into an unintended racial issue,” wrote Meek.
The Ole Miss alumnus is referring to a controversial Facebook post he published in September.
In his response, Meek mentioned that he had requested an African-American roommate in 1974.
He touched on his contribution to the “peaceful integration of public schools in Oxford” and the support that he and his wife offered “African-American students and others deserving throughout the years.”
Meek insisted that he is not a racist.
“I never imagined my life would end this way. No greater damage can be done to my soul than to know I have brought shame to our Ole Miss, friends and to my family,” said Meek.
