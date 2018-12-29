Flu numbers on the rise in the US

(CNN) – The flu is on the rise, just in time for a busy holiday travel weekend and massive New Year’s Eve celebrations, where millions will ring in 2019 in tight quarters.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that the number of states with high flu activity is up from the previous week surveyed.
Colorado, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Carolina now have elevated flu numbers.
New York City, where holiday tourism is in full swing, also has high flu activity
The CDC reported four more flu-related deaths in children, bringing the total to 11 for the current season.
The best flu prevention for those 6 months and older is a flu vaccine, the CDC says.
As long as the flu is still circulating in your area, it’s not too late to get one. It won’t stop all flu, but it’ll lessen the severity of symptoms.
And if you’re one of those people packing into crowded spaces this holiday weekend, wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth to prevent picking up the flu.
