Former U.S. Attorney appointed to oversee MPD

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - U.S. District Judge Jon McCalla ruled former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton will step in as independent monitor of the Memphis Police Department.
He was the candidate chosen by the city, in a dispute with the ACLU of Tennessee.
The city of Memphis and ACLU have indicated they want to work with Stanton collaboratively for a year to modify the consent decree.
Stanton left his post as U.S. attorney in 2017 for private practice.
"I had some opportunities in the private sector that were presented to me," said Stanton.
The ACLU sued the city over violations of a 1978 consent decree that barred Memphis police from engaging in political intelligence.
The matter went to trial in August.
"We look forward to working with the court in regard to the consent decree and moving on," said MPD Director Mike Rallings.
Judge Jon McCalla ruled in ACLU’s favor in October.
He said MPD’s office of Homeland Security violated the decree by searching a social media collator for terms like “black lives matter,” monitoring twitter feeds of journalists, setting up a fake Facebook account and circulating joint intelligence briefings to individuals outside Memphis Police.
McCalla also ordered Memphis police to establish new training regarding political surveillance and written guidelines for social media use.
MPD previously shut down the Bob Smith Facebook account this summer.
The department also got a letter from Facebook attorneys in September reminding them that fake accounts are a breach of Facebook policies.
“This is not the type of policing we want in the United States. We want this type of policing to stop,” said ACLU Legal Director Thomas Castelli.
