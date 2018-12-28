Girl lures teen into group attack and robbery in Brandon

The teen told officers that an woman named Kayla, later identified as 18-year-old Kayla Rae Ainsworth, picked him up from his home and drove him to this gravel lot, where three men wearing bandannas came out of the woods nearby. The teen said the three men drug him out of the car, assaulted him and put a handgun to his head, then robbed him of his cell phone, money, and pants.