Irate hotel guest faces multiple charges after throwing raw feces and empty beer cans in lobby

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police received a call from a local hotel Thursday night, regarding an intoxicated guest who had been causing a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they were met by hotel staff who said they had received several complaints from guests about 53-year-old Burnestine Wright.
According to police, Wright could be heard yelling from the hallway.
They warned Wright that she could be barred from the property and face criminal charges if her behavior continued.
She then became belligerent, attempting to slam the hotel door in the officers' faces. Instead, she struck one of the officer’s foot.
Before they could restrain Wright, she fled to the bathroom and defecated on herself.
They left her with another warning.
Less than an hour later, hotel staff called police again regarding Wright.
She had returned to the lobby, flinging raw feces, urine and feces soaked towels and empty beer cans at staff and other guests.
Officers showed up again and detained her.
After hearing about a possible murder suspect from dispatch, police released Wright. They escorted her from the premises and barred her from the property.
MPD then received a final call about Wright, who had engaged in a verbal altercation with the night manager.
While placing her into custody, Wright told police she would not go down without a fight and asked if they would like to brawl.
Officers also learned that she had spat tobacco juice on the floor of the lobby and threatened to blow the building up.
Wright faces vandalism, public intoxication, assault, disorderly conduct and aggravated criminal trespass charges.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.