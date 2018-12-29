Law enforcement: Don’t drink and drive

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mid-South law enforcement is warning everyone to find a sober driver this holiday season.
Police say 61-year-old Donna Young was busted for drinking and driving two days after Christmas.
She later admitted that her friend warned her not to drive after she had had too much to drink.
According to an affidavit, Young ended up driving the wrong way down an exit ramp on I-40 before driving into a ravine.
Because of incidents like this, Mississippi Highway Patrol have an ongoing safety initiative called "Make It Home for the Holidays."
“Plan your route. You know, make an alternate plan. Be home for the holiday,” said Corporal Kervin Stewart of MHP.
The initiative begins New Year's Eve through January 1 at midnight. Drivers can expect to see more patrols on the interstate and highways to discourage impaired driving.
Law enforcement suggests the best way to survive the New Year's Eve drive after partying is to give up your keys, call a designated driver or ride share program.
Memphis has also introduced a new partnership with Tennessee Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Memphis Police Operation Grizzly.
"It’s going to be an increase patrol, more of a zero tolerance of traffic enforcement," said Captain Jimmie Johnson of THP.
Police say these are all efforts to keep everyone safe as we enter 2019.
