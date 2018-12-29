Memphis looks to create rental registry to monitor problematic landlords

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A city spokesperson has confirmed that plans have been made to push for a rental registry, giving Memphis a better way to monitor and track owners of local rental property.
Earlier this week, a Washington Post investigation found that Memphis' largest landlord was responsible for a number of code violations.
Brad Watkins of the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center said he has seen his fair share of renters come through the doors asking for help.
“The fact is landlords, excuse me slumlords get away with absolute murder. You have so many of these property owners who brought up properties in Memphis during the foreclosure crisis and a lot of them are owned by outside rental companies who have no connection or concern for community,” said Watkins.
He said this isn’t the first time the city has made a push for a rental registry. Two years ago, Watkins was apart of the efforts.
He is cautiously optimistic about efforts this time.
“If they’re talking about a real ordinance than it’s going to be a fight because every slum lord in this town is gonna be calling and pushing for this, if it’s the watered down one. It’ll probably pass pretty quickly and not be effective,” said Watkins.
Watkins wants Memphis to draw inspiration from the Big Easy.
The New Orleans rental registry is one of the most strict in the country.
Watkins wants mandatory annual inspections and those inspection scores posted in public places.
WMC checked with the city and found that Memphis has about 35 to 40 code enforcement officers in the city.
Watkins said that’s certainly not enough.
Along with a rental registry, he said the city needs at least 15 more code officers.
