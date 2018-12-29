More Rain On The Way

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Dry and chilly tonight, more seasonal temperatures for Sunday, and rain moving back in to end the weekend and start next week.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 39.
SUNDAY: Just clouds to start the day but our next rain maker will approach the area late in the day. Highs temperatures near 50 degrees. Winds out of the northeast around 5 mph. Rain will push back into the the Mid-South Sunday night, with lows in the upper 40s.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Monday rain and a few thunderstorms, with the best chances for stormy weather in north Mississippi. Highs will once again warm out ahead of a cold front with highs in the lower 60s, lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s, with gradual clearing skies as we ring in 2019!
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will only climb into the upper 40s. Overnight lows in the low 30s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: By Wednesday the weather pattern becomes unstable again as we track our next system that will move into the region late in the day Wednesday and Thursday. Some early model guidance are hinting at the chance of snow but it is still way to early to be sure. We will be monitoring the system as it develops. By Friday the system moves out of the region, we are looking more seasonal and sunnier for Friday and into the weekend.
