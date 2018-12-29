New MPD recruits save man from burning home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two new recruits with Memphis Police Department are being called heroes after they saved a man from a burning house Saturday.
With the help of another officer, Jason Waddell and Jonathan Newport rushed inside a burning home on East Mallory Avenue to save a wheelchair-bound man before fire crews arrived.
"I went to the back of the house and found a window back there, busted it out, and I could hear a voice getting louder," said Newport.
"It took a while as we were going in and out trying to get the electric wheelchair out of there and we were finally able to get that out and we could still hear him yelling for help," said Waddell.
The officers were eventually able to rescue the man.
He was transported to Regional One Health with second and third degree burns to 3 percent of his body.
The officers were also transported, in stable condition, with smoke inhalation.
Both officers are grateful the man is okay.
"I wish we could've spoke to him but the doctors were doing what they needed to do with him and after that he's actually been on my mind the past few days. I just hope he's doing alright, that's all I'm worried about," said Newport.
The officers are new recruits with the Memphis Police Department.
They said they don't consider themselves heroes but were simply doing their job.
“I consider myself human and I think I did what anybody would have done that heard a man yell for help and that he was burning. I’d like to think that anybody would have done that in this situation,” said Waddell.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.