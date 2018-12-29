Police killing suspect was fleeing to Mexico, sheriff says

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Newman Police Department shows officer Ronil Singh who was killed on duty conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in the town of Newman, Calif. A suspected drunk driver accused of fatally shooting Singh who pulled him over was captured Friday, Dec. 28, as he tried to flee back to Mexico, where he lived before illegally crossing into the U.S., authorities said. (Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and JOCELYN GECKER | December 28, 2018 at 11:18 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 11:18 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say the man suspected of gunning down a California policeman has been arrested while preparing to flee to his native Mexico.

A two-day statewide manhunt ended Friday with the arrest of Gustavo Perez Arriaga at a Bakersfield, California, home. He's expected to be charged with killing Cpl. Ronil Singh, a 33-year-old Newman police officer who was shot after stopping a suspected drunken driver in the tiny San Joaquin Valley town.

The case inflamed the debate over immigration because authorities say Perez Arriaga had crossed into the U.S. illegally.

At a news conference, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson argued that the slaying could have been prevented if California's sanctuary law hadn't prevented local authorities from reporting Perez Arriaga — who had gang affiliations — to immigration officials after two previous DUI arrests.

But a spokesman for Gov. Jerry Brown says the law permits sharing information on dangerous gang members with federal authorities.

Reggie Singh, brother of Newman Police officer Ronil Singh is overcome with emotion as he thanks law enforcement after the arrest of suspect Gustavo Perez Arriaga and others Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 during a news conference at the Stanislaus County Sheriff's department in Modesto, Calif. Newman Police chief Randy Richardson and Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson are also pictured. (Joan Barnett Lee/The Modesto Bee via AP)
Law enforcement and family members of slain Newman Police officer Ronil Singh listen to Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, center, talk about the arrest of suspect Gustavo Perez Arriaga and others during a press conference at the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Modesto, Calif. Perez Arriaga is accused of killing Cpl. Singh of the tiny Newman Police Department on Wednesday after being stopped on suspicion of drunken driving. (Joan Barnett Lee/The Modesto Bee via AP)
This undated photo released by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department shows Adrian Virgen. Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of killing a California police officer who pulled him over to investigate if he was driving drunk, was captured Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, as he tried to flee to Mexico, authorities said. Authorities also arrested Perez Arriaga's brother, Virgen, and a co-worker, Erik Razo Quiroz, who lied to police to try to protect him, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said. (Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department via AP)
This undated photo released by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department shows Erik Razo Quiroz. Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of killing a California police officer who pulled him over to investigate if he was driving drunk, was captured Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, as he tried to flee to Mexico, authorities said. Authorities also arrested Perez Arriaga's brother, Adrian Virgen, and a co-worker, Razo Quiroz, who lied to police to try to protect him, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said. (Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department via AP)
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, right, speaks at a news conference in Bakersfield, Calif., after suspect Gustavo Perez Arriaga surrendered and was taken into custody in Lamont, Calif., Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of killing a California police officer who pulled him over to investigate if he was driving drunk, was captured as he tried to flee to Mexico, authorities said. (Alex Horvath/The Californian via AP)
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, center, speaks at a news conference in Bakersfield, Calif., after suspect Gustavo Perez Arriaga surrendered and was taken into custody in Lamont, Calif., Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the man accused of killing a California police officer who pulled him over to investigate if he was driving drunk, was captured as he tried to flee to Mexico, authorities said. (Alex Horvath/The Californian via AP)
