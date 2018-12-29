Tracking chilly temperatures for Saturday

Below average temperatures will be in store for Saturday, then we return to seasonal for Sunday, but we are also tracking rain chances to end the weekend and start next week.
Saturday we are looking at a chilly day with a good mix of sun and clouds across the region. Winds remain out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s, which will be just shy of our average high of 50 degrees this time of the year. Factor in the winds, and it may feel a tad bit cooler than the actual air temperature. Tonight, we see clouds thicken, lows will dip into the upper 30s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Sun and clouds. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 47.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 39.
SUNDAY: The start to tomorrow looks dry but the end of the day will be wet. We are tracking our next system that will move into the region late in the day. Expect mainly cloudy skies for Sunday with afternoon highs back near 50 degrees. Winds stay out of the northeast during the day around 5 mph. It will be a wet Sunday night, with lows in the upper 40s, cloudy skies and showers moving across the region.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Monday will start off on the wet side as rain and storms push across the Mid-South. We are expected to see the rain push east of the region by sunset. Highs will warm in the lower 60s on Monday but as we push into 2019, we will see lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s, with clearing skies.
START TO NEW YEAR: Cold temperatures will welcome us into the New Year. Highs will stay in the 40s and even some 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. Overnight lows during that period will stay in the 20s. We will also be tracking our next system that will move into the region late in the day Wednesday into Thursday. After that system moves out of the region, we are looking more seasonal and sunnier for Friday and into the weekend.
