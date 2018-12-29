Veteran says hackers rerouted his benefits

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South veteran claims his online benefits account was compromised during the holidays.
He asked to not be identified in any way because he is afraid of retaliation from Veteran’s Affairs.
The veteran served in the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and receives disability benefits from the VA.
He believes the system is susceptible to hackers.
This month, he received an unexpected letter.
“Stating that I changed my direct deposit and they’d processed it,” he said.
The veteran said he had made no changes to his account.
“My account was hacked,” he said.
The criminals redirected his E-benefits to go into their bank account.
They also had access to his critical personal information: social security numbers, home address, phone numbers and much more.
The veteran said the VA told him they would have to investigate and didn’t offer any help.
After doing some research, he found others have fallen victim to this same hack over the past couple years. He had never been warned before and he thinks other veterans need to be aware.
“Keep an eye on your E-Benefits accounts, because this is happening. Even if it’s just once, we need to know about it,” he said.
He wants more protections to the online E-Benefits system built for those who served to protect our freedoms.
“They’ve got to figure it out, because the only people that they’re hurting is the veterans,” the veteran said.
WMC reached out to Veteran Affairs for a comment and did not hear back.
When veterans in other cities had similar problems last summer, the VA stressed it wasn’t a widespread “hack." Instead, it was people breaking into individual accounts.
