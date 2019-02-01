Georgia Bulldogs bark support for young fan killed in accident

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - The family of an 8-year-old who died in an RTV accident is receiving an outpouring of support from friends and family — and the top “Dawgs” in Georgia.
Harrison Hooks died Sunday in a RTV accident.
Bill Hooks, his father, took to social media Thursday and said his son’s favorite things were “Jesus Christ, family and Georgia football,” according to dawgnation.com. The family asked people to wear red and black on Friday and to use #HunkerDownforHarrison on social media.
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs head football coach, saw the family’s plea and called on Dawg Nation for backup.
Social media was painted red and black as users donned their Bulldog gear in support of Hooks.
The HunkerDownforHarrison hashtag is currently a trending topic on Twitter.
Hooks was a student at Thomasville City Schools.
The school district also took to social media to show their support.
Camellia Gardens in Thomasville also wore red and black in support of Hooks.
Hooks' family responded to the outpouring of support in a tweet.
