Construction starts next month on Hampline project connecting Overton Park, Greenline

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis cycling enthusiasts have a big reason to cheer – the long-awaited Hampline connecting Shelby Farms Park to Overton Park has been given the green light.
The Hampline will run through Binghampton, connecting the Shelby Farms Greenline to Overton Park.
It's a project that almost didn't happen.
"It allows me to have a better connection with neighbors,” said Emily Holmes.
Emily and Brian Holmes are Binghampton residents who love being able to walk and cycle through their neighborhood.
"Getting to connect with the community in a different way,” Emily said. “It slows you down a little bit. You don't just drive past things really quickly."
"It's eco-friendly... good for the environment,” Brian said.
They’ve waited patiently for the Hampline to become a reality.
"Like, I'm excited to take our bikes out on it, see what goes on with that,” Brian said.
Tuesday night, city leaders announced the project, nine years in the making, is now a go.
"We actually had a crowd-sourcing campaign,” said Nicholas Oyler, the city’s Bike and Pedestrian manager.
Oyler said 700 Memphians raised the last $75,000 of the $2 million needed to make the Hampline happen.
"It's pretty rare,” Oyler said. “As a matter of fact, as far as we know, it's one of the first instances in the country that a community has done something like that and it's actually brought a lot of positive attention to Memphis."
The Hampline will run through Binghampton along Broad Avenue and Tillman.
It’ll include the city’s first bike signals and dual direction pathways leading into Overton Park at the Bike Arch.
Emily and Brian, with a baby due next month, can't wait to use it.
"And once this little guy is here, we'll get the stroller out and walk it a lot, as well,” Emily said.
Construction on the Hampline starts in March and is expected to be completed in nine months.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.