A Love Letter to Memphis: Andrew Douglas

Dear Memphis,
I can remember when we met. It was more than 20 years ago on a sunny spring morning. Everything was in bloom and the fragrant aroma of flowers permeated all of Memphis.
I was visiting my girlfriend (now my wife) for the first time. She showered me with the beauty, compassion and pride she has for the city where she was born and raised. There was so much happening!
We visited the colorful and vibrant Dixon Gardens followed by a delicious breakfast at Brother Junipers. Next was BBQ -- I had never experienced food like this. I heard the familiar tunes coming out of Graceland and then stepped into the past at the South’s Grand Peabody Hotel.
Each of my visits was another opportunity to absorb and soak in this magical place by the Mississippi River and talk with Memphians of all walks of life who bring this amazing place to life. From there, I came to know the Memphis Botanic Garden, B.B. Kings, Shelby Farms, Memphis Zoo, Beale Street Music Fest, the Pyramid, the National Civil Rights Museum and the North End, and I was just getting started!
Memphis, you have a vibe. You exhibit so much character with big personalities in a place with so much history. Go to a restaurant and you’ll experience it. Go to one of our many museums and you’ll learn about it. Check out a Grizzlies or a Tiger game, you’ll feel it.
You’ll hear it from the musicians on Beale. The chefs, the foodies, the bloggers, the sports teams, the athletes, the politicians -- NOTHING is boring in Memphis.
I was married in Memphis in 2001. It was hands down the best decision of my life. In 2006 I made the second best decision and moved my family to Memphis to live and work at WMC.
In my 13 years here our family has grown up and thrived in this great city. I relive those early visits with my kids. I love how we can quickly join any organization and our ideas are always welcome. Volunteer and see the blood, sweat and soul Memphians display proudly every day. I love showing off MY city to countless guests. Their visits turn into stories of great memories and great moments in their lives.
Memphis, happy birthday!
Love,
Andrew Douglas
