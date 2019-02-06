A Love Letter to Memphis: Janeen Gordon

Growing up in this city, I have watched it grow. My fondest childhood memories are walking in and around Graceland before you needed a ticket and before it became the second most-visited home in American, visiting the Lorraine Motel before it was the National Civil Rights Museum, strolling along Beale Street, wandering into A. Schwab and filling my grandmother’s purse with wads of candy, riding with my great-grandmother in her 1968 Ford Classic mustang with no air conditioner in the sweltering Memphis heat, going to J.C. Penney at the Raleigh Springs Mall and Easy Way on South Cooper Street, and flying my first kite with my father at Martyr’s Park along the banks of the mighty Mississippi River.