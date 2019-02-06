A Love Letter to Memphis: Joe Birch

All of my first girlfriends in grade school had no idea I had taken a liking to them. Actor Strother Martin’s famous quote from the movie “Cool Hand Luke” accurately describes my early failures in expressing affection: “What we have is a failure to communicate,” said Martin while playing the role of a prison warden. So dear Memphis, as you march toward your 200th birthday, the time has come to unchain my heart and confess my love! I hoist my glass of iced tea to you with this little note of bicentennial affection.