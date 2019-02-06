A Love Letter to Memphis: Kym Clark

I’ve visited even more cities all over the world. So when I moved to the Bluff City in 1988 for a job at WMC, I truly didn’t plan to put down roots ... thought I’d be here a year or two at MOST. My plans were to eventually land a job in Washington D.C. and then move on to another major market! But there’s just something about this city and its people. I’m not really sure exactly WHEN it happened but it did. I FELL IN LOVE WITH YOU!