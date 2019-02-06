A Love Letter to Memphis: Ron Childers

I have met many and enjoyed all the musicians who create a sound that is truly distinctive of Memphis and one that draws people from every corner of the world to hear. I have experienced people helping people when they themselves had little to give. A city where generosity permeates the very fabric of its existence and everyone in it. I have enjoyed foods from almost every country in the world without having to leave the boundary of the 240 loop. And I have experienced and enjoyed the best barbecue in the world.