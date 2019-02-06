A Love Letter to Memphis: Ron Childers

Memphis, I have called you home since the day I took my first breath and I plan to do so until the day I take my last.
As a kid growing up in Parkway Village with an affinity for broadcasting, I often dreamed of a career in radio or television at a legacy station working alongside the best in the business. A career that would allow me to travel and live in new places, to meet new people, experience different cultures, new things and different foods. I never dreamed that all of that would come true and was waiting for me right here at home in Memphis, Tennessee.
I have, without a doubt, lived my dream here on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River where a sunset can rival the beauty of any spot in the country.
I landed that dream job here at WMC working with and alongside legends in broadcasting. That job allowed me to travel from Parkway Village to Hickory Hill, to Cordova, to Midtown and to East Memphis. Along the way I met so many amazing people of all cultures, ethnicities, religions and diversities.
I have experienced so many things that as a child I never would have imagined -- like the view of the city skyline from the top of a pyramid or walking through the home of a music legend. I’ve watched pandas graze on bamboo right in front of me, seen craftsmen create beautiful jewelry and art from a lump of molten metal and artists using only cans of spray paint to create amazing murals along a concrete floodwall.
I have met many and enjoyed all the musicians who create a sound that is truly distinctive of Memphis and one that draws people from every corner of the world to hear. I have experienced people helping people when they themselves had little to give. A city where generosity permeates the very fabric of its existence and everyone in it. I have enjoyed foods from almost every country in the world without having to leave the boundary of the 240 loop. And I have experienced and enjoyed the best barbecue in the world.
Memphis is where I found love, raised a family, made life-long friends and met people who I will never forget. I can honestly say that Memphis is the home of my dreams and the place where all my dreams came true.
Ron
