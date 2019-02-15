A Love Letter to Memphis: Joyce Peterson

So let’s talk about what an incredible sports town you’ve become, Memphis. The Grizzlies have played here for nearly 20 years now. How time flies! I remember the anticipation when the team first arrived in 2001, and the controversy over building a new arena for them. The boys in Beale Street blue have been making buckets in FedExForum since 2004, and I consider myself lucky to have witnessed the GNG era of Zach Randolph, Tony Allen, Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. It was a magical time in Grizzlies basketball and in your modern history. And like you, this new, young Grizz squad will grit and grind its way to success again.