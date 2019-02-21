U.S. Navy Band coming to Collierville

040929-N-0295M-003 Washington, D.C. (Sept. 29, 2004) Ð The U.S. Navy Drum Major performs as the U.S. Navy formally welcomes Raytheon CompanyÕs Tomahawk Black IV cruise missile into the NavyÕs arsenal at a fleet introduction ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. The Block IV officially achieved initial operation capability (IOC) on May 27, 2004 with the loading of the first missile aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63). The new capabilities that Block IV Tomahawk brings to the NavyÕs sea strike capability are derived from the missileÕs two-way satellite data link that enables the missile to respond to changing battlefield conditions. The missile can be redirected to a new target and for the first time it can execute Global Positioning System (GPS) missions. The Tomahawk missile is the NavyÕs weapon of choice for critical, long-range precision strike missions against high value, heavily defended targets. U.S. Navy photo by PhotographerÕs Mate 2nd Class Daniel J. McLain (RELEASED) (PhotographerÕs Mate 2nd Class Daniel J. McLain)