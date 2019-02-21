U.S. Navy Band coming to Collierville

By Andrew Douglas | February 21, 2019 at 10:56 AM CST - Updated March 15 at 4:36 AM

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - The U.S. Navy Band is coming to Collierville. It’s one stop of only 25 cities across ten states in its 2019 tour.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band performance is scheduled Friday night, March 15, at 7 o’clock. It will be at the brand new Collierville High School in the Pickler Auditorium.

(U.S. Navy Band)

The Navy Concert Band has been performing public concerts for more than 90 years.

“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy. Today, we have Sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home,” Captain Kenneth Collins, the U.S. Navy Band commanding officer, said.

The concert is free and open to the public. Sailors in the Navy Band are full-time professional musicians who are enlisted in the U.S. Navy. The event is free but you need a ticket. For more information on tickets click here.

