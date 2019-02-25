School board considering middle school operated by UofM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Shelby County School Board will consider a new middle school Tuesday night that would be operated by the University of Memphis.
However, that's not the only thing that would make this school different.
St. Anne Catholic School on South Highland has sat empty for the last couple of years, but that could soon change.
The University of Memphis, located just down the road, wants to open a new middle school at the site.
It’s something nearby business owner Donald Crump of Crumpy’s Hot Wings is excited to hear.
"I think it will be great,” Crump said. “I am a former teacher myself and I am big on education, so that will be great. It’ll be good for business as well.”
University Middle School, as it would be called, would be the first area middle school to fully implement project-based learning.
This model has students learn by trying to solve open-ended problems, with teachers serving as guides.
The University already operates one school for students in Pre-K through fifth grade. This school would build upon that program.
Crump says the school could also help re-vitalize the neighborhood.
University officials weren’t available to speak with WMC5 on Monday but will make a presentation before the Shelby County School board Tuesday night.
If approved, the school would open this year with a sixth-grade class, adding a new class every year until it reaches full capacity in 2021.
