Army Corps. of Engineers takes preventative measures against flooding Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Mississippi River is expected to reach its fourth highest crest on record on March 4.
The Army Corps of Engineers has deployed phase two of their flood fight efforts.
The Army Corps of Engineers are monitoring levels, pump stations and levees, all crucial as the Mississippi River continues to rise.
More than a hundred of these relief wells are helping the Army Corps of Engineers manage flooding in the Memphis area.
"They allow the water to come up through the well and out and it lowers the pressure on the land side of the levee, so you don't have any sand boils,” said Memphis area flood response manager Shane Callahan.
Sand boils happen when water - under pressure - wells up through the sand and weakens the levees.
The relief wells located at the Ensley levee were put in place after the historic flood of 2011.
"We had a lot of significant seepage and sand boil issues here and so we were provided funding and authorization to study and then prepare construction plans,” Callahan said.
Those plans took several years to complete. The Ensley levee located on Presidents Island is one of the five levees in the Memphis area and is the only one with relief wells.
The Army Corps of Engineers are now in phase two of their flood fight, which was activated when the Memphis gauge reached 39 feet.
"We put out patrols to continuously monitor the levee, flood walls, pump stations and look for any kinds of signs of distress,” Callahan said.
To put it into perspective, the Mississippi River is projected to crest at 41 feet, two feet above its current level.
The river was just above 48 feet in 2011.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.