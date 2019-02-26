Suspect charged in Whitehaven robbery-turned-murder

2nd suspect remains unidentified

Kordedris Overton was shot and killed during a robbery Monday in Whitehaven.
February 26, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police say the surviving victim of a deadly robbery identified one of the suspects during a photo lineup, leading to an arrest.

Dontavious Whitfield is now charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery.

Dontavious Whitfield is charged with a deadly shooting during a robbery Feb. 25, 2019 in Whitehaven. (Source: Shelby County Jail)
According to a police affidavit, Kordedris Overton and Martvaious Washington gave Whitfield a ride home Monday. The car stopped near Finley Road and Graceland drive. Both Washington and Whitfield got out of the car.

The affidavit says Whitfield pulled a gun on Washington and Overton, demanding their property. Whitfield took Washington’s cellphone but Overton drove off.

Police say a second suspect walked up to the car and shot Overton multiple times. He died at the hospital.

Washington later identified Whitfield as one suspect. He was arrested Tuesday.

No identification or description of the second suspect has been released.

