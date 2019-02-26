Breakdown: How to stay safe during lightning

When thunderstorms threaten, get inside a building with plumbing and electricity, or a hard-topped metal vehicle! Stay inside for at least 30 minutes after you hear the last thunder. Thirty minutes can seem like a long time, but it is what you should do to stay safe. Finally, some victims were struck inside homes or buildings while they were using electrical equipment or corded phones. Others were in contact with plumbing, outside doors, or window frames. It is best to avoid contact with these electrical conductors when a thunderstorm is nearby.