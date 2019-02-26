Comic book features Ocasio-Cortez as superhero

(CNN) - She's the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, and now, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be living every comic book fan's dream. She's a superhero!
Check it out: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New party, who dis?”
You can see her standing over a knocked-out Republican elephant while a Democratic donkey looks on nervously in the background.
She's dressed in a white pantsuit, holding a smartphone.
The 29-year-old has become well-known for her meteoric rise and outspoken style.
Some even look to her as an unofficial leader of the newest class of House Democrats.
The comic book’s creator said it will be like an anthology, and the stories will span all genres. It comes out in May.
Another version of the cover shows Ocasio-Cortez in a Wonder Woman-like outfit.
