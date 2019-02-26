‘Do ya job (expletive)’: Women on alleged theft spree arrested after taunting police on social media

NEWTON COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) - Three suspected credit card thieves who dared police on social media are now behind bars.
The three women - nicknamed the “Felony Lane Gang” - were arrested after a 15-mile car chase in Indiana on Sunday.
They're accused of going from town to town in Georgia, breaking into people's cars and stealing their credit cards.
One woman finished a workout to find her car burglarized.
“The passenger side window had been broken, and that’s when it occurred to me that there was something not right,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified. "Within minutes of me going back into the Y, I started getting calls from my credit card companies and I thought ‘whoa that was really fast!’ "
Surveillance pictures show the three suspected gang members trying to use those stolen credit cards.
“They called me and they said 'they’re using these cards over and over again, and we’ve declined it, but we just want to know if you’re using these cards and I said no! '” said the victim.
Covington, GA, police said Amber Dunlap, Toni Huizar and Tiphanie Sager, all from Florida, targeted cars outside of fitness centers, churches and walking trails.
They stole credit cards, charged them up and headed to the next town.
“They are what their name says, the ‘Felony Lane,’ they will go up and down the coast, using interstates, they’d stop,” said Ken Malcolm, of Covington Police Department. "(They) go into communities and look for opportunities.”
The women even taunted police on social media in a post using expletives daring authorities to catch them.
The post said, “Do your job (expletive).”
“We started finding their social media pages and they actually were aware that we knew who they were at that point, and they began challenging us to go find them,” Malcolm said.
Sunday night, police in Indiana chased the women down for 15 miles, and said they found thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods in the trunk.
"It breaks my heart that that's how a young person chooses to spend their life," said the unidentified victim.
The suspects are now held in Indiana on suspicion of possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
They expected to be extradited to Georgia at some point to face separate charges there.
