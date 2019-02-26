FBI and TBI to make announcement regarding 1998 unsolved murder

HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Local, state and federal investigators have called a news conference Wednesday to make an announcement in a decades-old murder case.
U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant, FBI Special Agent M.A. Myers, District Attorney General Mark Davidson and a representative from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will speak in Hardeman County about the ongoing investigation in the 1998 murder of Michael Bell.
Bell, 22, was shot and killed while working at McKee’s Stateline Convenience Store July 23, 1998. Investigators believe the suspect left the store in a 1990s-model GM sedan heading toward Walnut, Mississippi.
They do not believe the motive was robbery but they haven’t said why they think Bell was targeted.
In 2017, the FBI and Hardeman County offered a $24,000 reward for information.
Investigators are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Hardeman County Justice Complex in Bolivar, Tennessee.
