Future of Memphis in May unclear over mixed views on venue redesign

People may be still buzzing about the 2019 lineup for Beale Street Music Festival, but organizers are already looking to next year and perhaps a venue change.
They believe a current redesign of Tom Lee Park could make it less than ideal for Memphis in May events.
For nearly three hours, the Memphis in May organizers met with the Memphis River Parks Partnership inside their Front Street office.
It was a closed door meeting between the two organizations, one of many they’ve had since the announcement of the $70 million redesign of Tom Lee Park.
The meeting was organized to try to find a solution for Memphis in May as Tom Lee Park is under construction, and after.
“We’ve met with MRPP seven times within the last two years to kind of inform them of all the needs that we have in Tom Lee Park, and what we require from the Tom Lee Park assets and infrastructure that’s already there, so they can factor that into their plans,” said Robert Griffin, Director of Marketing for Memphis in May.
The redesign calls for rolling hills, but Memphis in May officials believe flat ground works better for events like Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.
And the reduction of Riverside Drive from four lanes to two would make it hard for the big rigs to park there for entertainment and stage set up.
The architect found the redesign meant less space for the music festival, and the redesigned park would not provide space suitable for booths, tents, or trailers.
“I feel like there is a compromise there where we can fit, just as they said and opportunity for us to have a world-class park to accommodate our world-class events that we already have,” Griffin said.
Griffin said there are enhancements in the current plan that will benefit them including improvements to electricity and plumbing, and adding Wi-Fi to the park.
“We do want to see an improved timely park but it’s a matter of having an improved park that will still accommodate our events as they currently sit,” Griffin said.
MMPP said it's confident it will find a solution for Memphis in May. Alternative venues like Mud Island and the Beale Street Entertainment District were recommended, but Memphis in May wants to keep the festival at Tom Lee Park--its home for 42 years.
Since a plan hasn’t been announced for Memphis in May 2020, West Memphis has thrown its name into the hat.
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon claims he received information from Memphis in May officials that West Memphis might be the spot for the 2020 festival.
He said he's been surveying land and speaking to land owners about hosting the event.
A website called Save Memphis in May has emerged, urging visitors to email city council and the mayor about the potential impact the redesign could have for Memphis in May.
Memphis River Parks Partnership issued this statement Tuesday night, saying in part:
