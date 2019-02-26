Appeals court hears lawsuit filed on the removal of confederate monuments

NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) - The lawsuit over the removal of Confederate monuments in Memphis is one step away from the Tennessee Supreme Court.
Attorneys for all sides were before a state appellate court Tuesday in Nashville. A three judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on the campus of Belmont University’s law school.
“The monuments are protected,” said Memphis City Council attorney Allan Wade to reporters after Tuesday’s arguments," One of the misstatements was that we had intended to blow them up or destroy them. That’s never been the case. We always wanted to relocate them to a more suitable location."
The Sons of Confederate Veterans and the descendants of Nathan Bedford Forrest filed a lawsuit after the monuments were removed in December of 2017.
The city, through a council ordinance and Mayor Jim Strickland’s signature, sold two parks to the nonprofit group Memphis Greenspace who took the monuments down.
In May 2018, a Davidson County Chancellor ruled the city’s sale of the parks was legal. Weeks later the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed an appeal, which was the matter heard Tuesday. Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled the monuments were not subject to a 2016 state law that protected Confederate monuments in public parks, because the parks became private property after the legal sale.
Tuesday an attorney for the Sons said the judges should refer the case back to the Tennessee Historical Commission to argue the merits of the case.
“It’s time to get this case over with,” said Doug Jones, who represents the Sons of Confederate Veterans, “We need to get it over and move on, but we need to have a final hearing.”
The judges all had pointed questions for the Sons and their attorneys during the roughly hour-long hearing.
“I know you argue that but under what theory or basis do you say that,” asked Court of Appeals Judge Richard Dinkins, regarding one aspect of the SCV argument.
“If they wanted to sell to SCV, could they have done it under the Heritage Protection Act,” inquired Court of Appeals Judge W. Neal McBrayer of Jones.
Attorneys for the Sons say they want the monuments preserved. Memphis Greenspace is current doing that under court order.
"These monuments are American history," said Jones, "They're not good, bad, or whatever, but it's a part of our history and we want to preserve our history."
“This whole thing about we are trying to defeat history,” said Wade, “We are trying to put it in a better place where people can enjoy it. We are not averse to that. We are historians just like they are.”
The ruling will either be a 2-1 or 3-0 decision that could reverse the lower court’s decision, uphold it, or send it back to a lower court to get clarity on factual issues. Depending on the ruling, either side would have the option to appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court, but that is a discretionary appeal. That means the state’s highest court could decline to hear the case.
The appeals court will issue its written ruling at a later date.
