Michigan man arrested for making telephone threats to Governor Bryant

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A 48-year-old Michigan man was arrested Tuesday on five counts of cyberstalking, announced the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Harold Joseph Collins of Detroit is accused of making multiple deadly threats over the telephone to Governor Phil Bryant and his office.
“These threats were of a very serious and specific nature and we did not take them lightly,” said MBI Director Lee Morrison. “We appreciate the assistance of both agencies in the apprehension of Collins.”
Collins was arraigned in Hinds County Court and ordered no bond for the charges.
If convicted, he faces a maximum of two years and a fine up to $5,000 per count, which could result in a total of ten years and $25,000.
