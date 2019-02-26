Mid-South man survives 2 heart attacks in 10 days

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - February is American Heart Month.
Millions of people are proof that even after a scary event like a heart attack, simple lifestyle changes can turn your life around.
John Buescher had two heart attacks in 10 days.
Buescher has given up red meat and rarely salts his food.
The former soccer player has stopped playing but picked up another activity and has lost 30 pounds.
“I’m walking my mile a day,” Buescher said. “I’m getting in my 150 minutes a week like you told me to.”
In October, Buescher suffered a major heart attack.
“I kind of had a ton of pressure, like someone hit me with a sledge hammer, and I lost breath,” Buescher said.
Dr. Mehul Patel at Methodist North put a stint in one of his arteries.
He told Buescher he had a blockage in another artery, but his heart needed to heal from this operation before something is done about it.
Then, he gave Buescher some advice.
“I grabbed hold of the opportunity and told him this is a time to modify a lot of things in your life,” Dr. Patel said.
“He said take your medicine every day or you're going to die,” Buescher said. “Change your diet every day or you're going to die.”
Ten days after that conversation, Buescher was back in the hospital with another heart attack caused by that other blocked artery.
But Buescher was prepared, and so were doctors, who put in another stint.
“It was expected,” Dr. Patel said.
Buescher is thankful for the staff at Methodist North, who he likes to visit, and now he has a reminder of what he went through.
“You're a heartbeat away from anything amazing or horrible,” Buescher said.
The words accompany a tattoo of his electrocardiogram or EKG that helps doctors check for signs of heart disease.
He eventually wants to get his doctors’ initials added on as a tribute to the people Buescher said took such good care of the most important thing to him – his heart.
To learn more about caring for your heart, visit the American Heart Association’s website.
