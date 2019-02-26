TBI tries to ID owner of sweatshirt found at scene of burned vehicle with bodies inside

TBI says a Lotto Sport Italia sweatshirt like the one pictured here was found near a burned vehicle in which two bodies were found in Dyer County Feb. 2. (Source: TBI)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 26, 2019 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 4:56 PM

DYER COUNTY, TN (WMC) - State agents are trying to track down the owner of a sweatshirt found near a burned vehicle in which two bodies were found earlier this month.

Investigators say Robert Williams, of Hartford, Kentucky, and Samantha Dial Hankins, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, were found dead Feb. 2 inside a burned vehicle off Great River Road in Dyer County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Lotto Sport Italia sweatshirt was found at the scene and now agents are trying to identify the owner who may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) TBI-FIND.

