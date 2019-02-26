TN Gov. Bill Lee responds to yearbook photo of him in Confederate uniform

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee addressed the uproar on Tuesday over a picture of him wearing a Confederate uniform in his college yearbook.
They were his first comments in Memphis since the photo made national headlines last week.
Gov. Lee was in Memphis on Tuesday afternoon to announce JNJ Express is investing millions in its new headquarters in Southeast Memphis at the former Delta Square Shopping Center.
WMC5 had a chance to ask the governor about his college days at Auburn University and the photo of him in a Confederate uniform.
The photo from 1980 shows Lee on the Kappa Alpha page of the yearbook. Lee was a member of the fraternity, which hosted Old South parties and celebrated the Confederacy.
"While I never intentionally did anything insensitive, with 40 years of hindsight we now know that things that were insensitive were in fact that and we see that now,” Gov. Lee said.
KA was founded in 1865, and General Robert E Lee is listed as its spiritual leader. Since 2016 the fraternity has banned anything associated with the Confederacy.
The governor’s spokesperson said Governor Lee never appeared in blackface, as the governor of Virginia recently admitted to.
The Shelby County Democratic Party chair Corey Strong is now calling for the Governor to be an example of reconciliation.
