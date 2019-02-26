TN lawmakers propose bills to crack down on smoking, vaping among teens

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are considering several laws to crack down on smoking and vaping among young people.
Their plan includes raising the minimum purchase age.
Right now, you must be at least 18 years old to buy tobacco or e-cigarette products in Tennessee, but if some lawmakers get their way, that age could rise to 21.
"We have a lot of reports and studies that show the health implications and issues, and this is a way to curb those issues,” said State Senator Sara Kyle (D).
Sen. Kyle introduced a bill along with fellow Democratic Representative Joe Towns that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco and e-cigs to 21.
It would also make selling flavored e-cigs to minors a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $1,500. Her bill would also tax distributors an additional $1.25 per cigarette.
Other lawmakers have introduced similar bills. One also limits smoking and vaping in daycares, zoos and nursing homes.
Another bans smoking and vaping in cars when children are present.
"They have seen firsthand these issues and the need to take a serious look and discuss raising the age for the benefit of our population to make us healthier here in Tennessee,” Sen. Kyle said.
The Surgeon General called e-cig use among young people an “epidemic.”
Statistics show more than one in three high schools seniors admit they’ve vaped, but schools and lawmakers don’t want to leave anything up to chance.
