JNJ Logistics moving headquarters to Memphis, creating 610 jobs in 5 years

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A trucking company is set to break ground in Memphis.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was on hand for the announcement.
According to the Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE), JNJ was approved for a 15-year PILOT to invest in a new headquarters on American Way.
EDGE said the company will invest $20 million in the old Delta Square Shopping Center after outgrowing its current facility.
The announcement also said JNJ will keep its existing 290 employees.
The company will create 610 new jobs over the next five years as it invests $83 million into the expansion.
JNJ Express has more than 450 trucks on the road working with several companies including FedEx, Walmart, Amazon and Pepsi.
JNJ's investment will revitalize a retail site that has been vacant for a long time on American Way in Southeast Memphis.
“With major investments in our urban core, like this one today, we are demonstrating that we will continue to spread the economic development boom that is going on in development and Midtown to all parts of our city,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
The new campus will consolidate its headquarters.
JNJ will also construct a second building for its operations division, which will include distribution and transportation.
