Wolf River Greenway in Germantown remains closed due to flooding as cleanup begins

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Cleanup is underway on the Wolf River Greenway in Germantown after flooding from last week’s rain. Parts of the trail were closed because the Wolf River was above flood stage.
Germantown Parks and Rec natural resource manager Keith Paluso says the trail should be back open soon even though no one’s sure how long the cleanup process will take.
At one point, the water was about 3.5 feet over bridges and parts of the trail.
"People don't really think about how much mud is going to be on this Greenway in places, which is something we're going to have to clean up, which takes time. There are a lot of different things that you wouldn't think about normally," said Paluso.
Paluso also pointed out the Mississippi River’s high levels could still impact the Wolf River.
When the Mississippi is high, Paluso said it’s harder for the Wolf River to flow into it, backing up the Wolf and potentially causing more flooding.
