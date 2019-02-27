Arborist: Excessive rain can cause trees to fall

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - All the rain from this previous week could be wreaking havoc on your trees.
Arborists say too much rain can essentially bring down trees.
Mike Mabe with Jones Brothers Tree Service in Bartlett says the saturated ground prevents the necessary oxygen from getting into the soil.
He suggests after a big rain to rake the debris below a tree, have it professionally fertilized, and trim any unhealthy limbs.
Mabe expects he'll get calls for those services after Tuesday’s sunny day.
“We normally get those calls regardless especially when you have the pretty days,” Mabe said. “People get outside and actually get the chance to look up and see the broken limbs. That's usually the calls we get, then we go out and find the other problems.”
All this rain can set the groundwork for your tree to fall over once strong spring storms come.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.