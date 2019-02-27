Man pleads guilty to 2016 gang-related killing outside nightclub

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a 2016 murder outside an airport-area nightclub.
Prosecutors say Freddy Yarbor, 39, shot and killed 20-year-old Jeromee White in the parking lot at Kitten’s Kabaret near Democrat and Tchulahoma Road Aug. 20, 2016. White died in the parking lot from multiple gunshot wounds.
Yarbor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which prosecutors called gang-related, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He was given 15- and 8-year sentences, respectively, to be served concurrently.
Yarbor’s co-defendant, 30-year-old Augusto Maceo-Columbie, was indicted for facilitation to commit first-degree murder. His case is pending.
