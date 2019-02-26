Man wanted in West Memphis shooting, also wanted for threatening woman and baby in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man wanted in the shooting of a woman in West Memphis is also wanted for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and her 2-month-old child in Jonesboro.
According to a post on the West Memphis Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded Monday to Deaunta Farrow Drive due to a woman who had been shot.
Felony warrants have been issued for Terquarius Pope in connection this case.
A 7-month-old child was with the victim, but the infant was not hurt.
In a separate incident, Pope is wanted for threatening to kill a woman and her baby.
According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, an officer responded to the 300-block of Garden Manor on Feb. 21 due to an assault call.
The victim told police that the suspect, Terquarius Pope, placed a gun to her head the night before and threatened to kill her.
She also said that during the argument, Pope choked her.
The victim went on to say that on Feb. 21, she awoke to Pope yelling on the phone, which lead to another argument.
At that point, the victim said she was pushed to the ground and Pope broke her phone.
That’s when the victim said she grabbed her 2-month-old child and tried to walk out the door.
The victim told police that she tried to walk out, but Pope pointed a gun to her head and the baby’s head saying “I will kill you and the baby both.”
She told police that Pope eventually calmed down and allowed her to call her mother who came and picked her up.
On Feb. 22, the officer spoke with the victim’s sister who said when they entered the home and turned on the light, Pope was standing behind the door and that she saw the outline of a gun in his pocket.
The report said he walked down the hall at which time the victim said he had a gun, so the left the house and called police.
The report went to say that Pope was on active probation supervision and had a domestic battery warrant out of West Memphis.
A bench warrant was issued and presented to Judge David Boling who found probable cause and signed the warrant.
Anyone who knows of Pope’s whereabouts should call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867), or the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
