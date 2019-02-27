Cloudy skies and possible showers to end week

Stray showers will be possible this afternoon, but everyone will not see rain. Even with clouds, highs today will climb into the mid 60s. There will be more showers after sunset and into early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: N 5-10 mph. High: 65.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 45.
REST OF THE WEEK: Again, it will not be a rain event for everyone, but there will be scattered showers on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s and lows will be around 40 degrees.
WEEKEND: It will be much cooler this weekend with highs in the mid 40s Saturday and 30s Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and a stray shower may linger into Sunday. There will be a low chance for a wintry mix on Saturday night and Sunday night as cold air meets up with lingering moisture. Little to no accumulation expected.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5