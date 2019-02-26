More recess time for Arkansas elementary students

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Lawmakers are discussing a bill that will impact how much time students spend outside the classroom.
This proposed bill seeks to set a minimum number of recess time for elementary students in Arkansas public schools.
Representative Jana Della Rosa of Benton Co. said elementary students are currently getting about fifteen to thirty minutes a day and it’s not nearly enough.
If the bill is passed, it would set a minimum of forty minutes a day of recess for kindergarten through sixth grade students.
“The biggest challenge in schools and being addressed in the bill, is the fact that recess is being considered duty time instead of instructional time," Della Rosa said. "Which has really hampered their ability to include it in the school day at least in any kind of a great quantity.”
Rep. Della Rosa said she learned of the recess time through her own experience of having two young boys.
She said she also spoke to members of Parents for Active Learning about their thoughts on increasing recess time.
Della Rosa said she believed recess should be considered instructional time.
“I think teachers need to oversee recess,” Della Rosa said. “It is instructional if you think about it, you learn a lot of things that you can’t learn in the classroom.”
To view the bill, click here: http://staging.arkleg.state.ar.us/ftproot/bills/2019R/public/HB1409.pdf
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.