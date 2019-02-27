MPD searching for suspects who broke into, stole cigarettes from store

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for three male suspects who stole cigarettes from a store earlier this month.
On February 16 at 5:12 a.m., MPD responded to an alarm call at the store, located in the 1600 block of East Raines Road.
The complainant advised that three male suspects entered the business by prying open the front door with a yellow pry bar.
The suspects entered the business and took numerous cigarettes before running off.
The three were wearing all black clothing.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.