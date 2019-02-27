MPD searching for suspects who broke into, stole cigarettes from store

Burglary/Business 1669 East Raines Report #1902007348ME MEMPHIS, TN. - On February 16, 2019, at 5:12 a.m., MPD Officer responded to an alarm call at 1669 E Raines Road. The complainant advised that three male suspects entered the business by prying open the front door with a yellow pry bar. The suspects entered the business and took numerous cigarettes. The suspects fled the scene on foot. The suspects are described as three males wearing all black clothing. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.