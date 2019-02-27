Rumors of “Momo challenge” circulating, said to most likely be a hoax

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A disturbing image is rumored to be going around on YouTube Kids giving alarming and dangerous information to children when you are not looking, but officials are saying that it is more than likely a hoax.
The image is called MoMo, and parents are complaining that it’s popping up on children’s YouTube videos. It instructs kids to wait until their parents are in bed and then click on the site. They are told to cut themselves and to take pills, among other things.
With reports like that, parents are concerned. So are police departments.
The thing is very little of it appears to be real.
There are reports of suicides around the world, supposedly tied to the challenge, but none have been proved, The Washington Post reported in September.
“The Momo thing is much more akin to an urban legend right now,” said ReignBot, a YouTuber famous for videos digging into things like this on the Internet and social media.
Her video about the “Momo Challenge” has 2.3 million views.
According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, they are aware of MoMo. They’re urging parents to always be aware of what children are watching and to take steps to make sure they are not using devices without supervision.
While this challenge – in a long line of internet challenges – may only be a hoax, it’s an important reminder for parents to keep tabs on what their children are doing on social media and elsewhere.
