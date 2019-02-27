Man killed at North Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide at a North Memphis apartment complex.
Witnesses said a man was gunned down, shot multiple times and left to die at the Springdale Creek Apartments near Hollywood Street and Jackson Avenue.
Witnesses said they heard at least six gunshots before officers arrived.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members identified the victim as Kelvin Harrell, 36. They said he has a baby on the way.
There’s no description on a possible suspect at this time.
