Rain chances return & more cold is on the way

Clouds increase overnight leading to an increase in rain chances for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds WIND: SW 5 LOW: 45
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: N 5 HIGH: 65
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated Showers WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 47
THIS WEEK: Clouds stream into the Mid-South overnight and will remain in place for the next several days. An isolated shower is possible tomorrow with a slightly better chance of rain Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers along with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and highs again in the mid 50s and lows near 40.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with lows falling into the upper 20s. Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers possibly changing to snow along with highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 30s and over night lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders