Rain chances return & more cold is on the way

THIS WEEK: Clouds stream into the Mid-South overnight and will remain in place for the next several days. An isolated shower is possible tomorrow with a slightly better chance of rain Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers along with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and highs again in the mid 50s and lows near 40.