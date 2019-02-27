Three arrested in connection to Helena-West Helena homicide

Three arrested in connection to Helena-West Helena homicide
(Source: Gray News)
February 26, 2019 at 7:22 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 8:09 PM

HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (KAIT) - Helena-West Helena Police arrested three people in connection to a homicide.

According to a Facebook post by Mayor Kevin Smith, police arrested 19-year-old Derian Troope Tuesday morning in connection to a homicide that occurred on Friday, Feb. 22 after a search warrant at the 1000-block of Walnut Street in Helena.

Early this morning, Chief Smith reported to me that we have successfully apprehended and placed in custody all three of...

Posted by Kevin Smith Mayor on Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Police also arrested two others, Latasha Thrift and Chris Mayfield, over the weekend, with police arresting Thrift following a foot chase.

According to the post, Troope is being held in the Lee County Jail.

The post adds there have been four homicides in Helena-West Helena so far in 2019, police arresting all suspects involved in those four homicides.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.