Three arrested in connection to Helena-West Helena homicide

HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (KAIT) - Helena-West Helena Police arrested three people in connection to a homicide.
According to a Facebook post by Mayor Kevin Smith, police arrested 19-year-old Derian Troope Tuesday morning in connection to a homicide that occurred on Friday, Feb. 22 after a search warrant at the 1000-block of Walnut Street in Helena.
Police also arrested two others, Latasha Thrift and Chris Mayfield, over the weekend, with police arresting Thrift following a foot chase.
According to the post, Troope is being held in the Lee County Jail.
The post adds there have been four homicides in Helena-West Helena so far in 2019, police arresting all suspects involved in those four homicides.
