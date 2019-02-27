Tigers come back, beat Temple at home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers hosted the Temple Owls with revenge on their minds after falling to the Owls in Philadelphia last month.
The U of M needed a win for seeding purposes in the upcoming conference tournament, trailing Temple by a game and a half for 5th in the AAC. The top 4 teams get a first round bye.
Jeremiah Martin had 15 in the first half with help from Kyvon Davenport as Memphis jumped out by 10 early.
But Temple turned up its defense late in the half. Owls get not one, but two straight steals from from Freshman Tyler Harris to take the lead.
Owls would go on a 13-3 run to jump in front 38-33 at the break.
But Memphis goes on 10-0 run to start second half thanks to Jeremiah Martin.
Martin was named the Naismith National Player of the week. He scored 15 more in the second half, with 30 total for the game.
Tigers won by a final score of 81-73.
The Tigers are now 17-11 overall, 10-6 in league play.
Memphis’ next game is at 23rd ranked Cincinnati on Saturday.
