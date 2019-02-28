Amazon announces new ‘Amazon Day’ delivery feature for Prime members

(CNN) - Amazon is hoping some of its Prime customers will opt to receive packages just once a week.
The company will launch a new service next week called “Amazon Day” for Prime members.
It works like this:
Prime members can select the “Amazon Day” option at checkout and pick the day of the week that works for them.
All the items you order throughout the week will be saved online.
Then, on whatever day you choose, they will be delivered together.
Amazon says it's a way to reduce its carbon footprint and give customers control over when they receive packages.
The company has been testing the idea since November and says it has already saved tens of thousands of boxes.
“We’ve been testing this program with a group of Prime members and Amazon Day has already reduced packaging by tens of thousands of boxes - a number that will only continue to grow now that the program is available to Prime members nationwide,” said Maria Renz, Amazon’s vice president of delivery experience in a statement.
Customers who enroll in "Amazon Day" can still select other shipping options for individual packages.
