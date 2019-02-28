Big drop in temps, chance for showers

It will be a chilly day as cold air moves in behind a cold front. Temperatures will slowly drop into the lower 40s by the afternoon. There will be a chance for scattered showers today, but rain would be hit or miss. Lows tonight will drop to the lower to mid 30s. It will be cloudy today and tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30%. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. High: 46.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: N 10 mph. Low: 35.
FRIDAY: A stray shower will be possible on Friday, but overall, it will be mostly dry. There will even be some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Evening temperatures will dip into the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: Another cold front will deliver heavy rain and a drop in temperatures this weekend. A stray shower will be possible Saturday afternoon, but the main rain chance would be in the evening. Highs on Saturday would climb close to 50 degrees. The heaviest rain will be early Sunday, but we will clear out by Monday morning. There could be some flurries as the front exits the area on Sunday night, but we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be feeling more like January than the beginning of March next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the teens and 20s. However, it does look dry and sunny for most of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
