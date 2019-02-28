Big drop in temps, chance for showers

WEEKEND: Another cold front will deliver heavy rain and a drop in temperatures this weekend. A stray shower will be possible Saturday afternoon, but the main rain chance would be in the evening. Highs on Saturday would climb close to 50 degrees. The heaviest rain will be early Sunday, but we will clear out by Monday morning. There could be some flurries as the front exits the area on Sunday night, but we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.